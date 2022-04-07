2023 AFCON: Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania Comoros drawn in Group D

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
At the draw held at CAF headquarters in Cairo Thursday, three-time African champions Nigeria were thrown in the same pool as Tanzania, Comoros and Sudan.
The qualifiers – scheduled to begin later this year – will mar a fresh start for the Eagles after their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar.
See the complete groups below.
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers Group stage
Group A
Senegal
Burundi
Sudan
Sao Tome
Group B
Morocco
Swaziland
Botswana
Ethiopia
Group C
Tunisia
Rwanda
Liberia
Lesotho
Group D
Nigeria
Comoros
Tanzania
Sudan
Group E
Algeria
Togo
Angola
Central Africa Republic
Group F
Cameroon
Malawi
Zimbabwe
Gambia
Group G
Egypt
Mauritania
Libya
Mozambique
Group H
Mali
Namibia
Guinea Bissau
Niger
Group I
Ivory Coast
Kenya
Equatorial Guinea
Sierra Leone
Group J
Burkina Faso
Zambia
Congo
Madagascar
Group k
Ghana
Uganda
Gabon
Benin
Group L
DRC Congo
South Africa
Cape Verde
Guinea