2023 AFCON: Nigeria, Sudan, Tanzania Comoros drawn in Group D

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been drawn in Group D of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

At the draw held at CAF headquarters in Cairo Thursday, three-time African champions Nigeria were thrown in the same pool as Tanzania, Comoros and Sudan.

The qualifiers – scheduled to begin later this year – will mar a fresh start for the Eagles after their failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup holding in Qatar.

See the complete groups below.

AFCON 2023 Qualifiers Group stage

 

Group A

Senegal

Burundi

Sudan

Sao Tome

 

Group B

Morocco

Swaziland

Botswana

Ethiopia

 

Group C

Tunisia

Rwanda

Liberia

Lesotho

 

Group D

Nigeria

Comoros

Tanzania

Sudan

 

Group E

Algeria

Togo

Angola

Central Africa Republic

 

Group F

Cameroon

Malawi

Zimbabwe

Gambia

 

Group G

Egypt

Mauritania

Libya

Mozambique

 

Group H

Mali

Namibia

Guinea Bissau

Niger

 

Group I

Ivory Coast

Kenya

Equatorial Guinea

Sierra Leone

 

Group J

Burkina Faso

Zambia

Congo

Madagascar

 

Group k

Ghana

Uganda

Gabon

Benin

 

Group L

DRC Congo

South Africa

Cape Verde

Guinea

