A man cheated death after a huge billboard fell on top of a commercial tricycle, popularly known as Keke Napep, in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, April 6, along Kudirat Abiola Way before Oluyole bus stop, Oregun.

The billboard blocked the both sides of the roads leading to massive gridlock. However, the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) officials have removed the billboard.

See photos below…

