Just In: Soludo sets up committee over agitation in S/East

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, has set up a committee to unravel the true cause of the armed struggle in the southeast, which has led to insecurity.

The committee, to be headed by Prof Chidi Odinkalu, with Amb. Bianca Ojukwu as secretary is termed – Truth, Justice and Peace Committee.

Secretary to the State Government, Anambra State, Prof. Solo Osita Chukwulobelu, who signed a press statement disclosing this, reeled out terms of reference to the committee.

“The purpose of the Committee on Truth, Justice, and Peace is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence.

“Accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the State, and the region/Nigeria.

“Terms of Reference for the Committee are: to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and armed struggle in the South East since 1999.

“Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration, identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands.

“Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future and make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra state/Southeast,” he said.

Chukwulobelu said the committee will have a direct reporting line to the Governor, will be provided with administrative support to perform its duties, and will conclude its work no later than six months from its inauguration.

Meanwhile, other members of the committee include; Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Udenta Udenta, Dr Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr (Msgnr) Jerome Madueke and Canon Dr Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye.

Others are; Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), Dr. John Otu, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...