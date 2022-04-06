NFF begins search for new Eagles coach after World Cup failure

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has begun the process of getting a new set of coaching teams for the Super Eagles and three other national teams ahead of upcoming assignments.

This comes against the backdrop of the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after being edged by Ghana.

Following its executive committee meeting held on Tuesday in Abuja, the NFF mandated its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to within the next five days make recommendations on coaching crews for the men teams.

It explained that the move became necessary to ensure preparations for the next qualifying tournaments and championships commence in earnest.

The football body again apologised to Nigerians for the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the world cup and reacted to the invasion of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja by fans who were aggrieved by the Eagles’ defeat to the Ghanaian side.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...