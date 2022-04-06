Some RCCG Pastors are ‘goats’ not sons – Adeboye’s son Leke

Leke Adeboye, third son of the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has slammed some pastors as exhibiting animalistic attributes.

His outrage is coming in the wake of reports some RCCG pastors are in the habits of preaching again after the overseer’s thanksgiving sermon.

In Redeemed Church, every first Sunday of the month is designed for Thanksgiving and all RCCG pastors are expected to hook up their parishes with the National Headquarters where Adeboye will deliver a sermon.

Consequently, the GO’s sermon is expected to be the only sermon for that Sunday.

However, after Adeboye’s sermon last Sunday, some pastors were reported to have taken additional time to sermonise to congregation in their parishes.

The report infuriated Leke, who said the men of God acted like goats in a post on his Instagram page.

”Why would you go and preach another sermon after Daddy GO had just finished speaking and preaching.

”You are not a son, you are a goat sir. Next Thanksgiving service, just do altar call, then Thanksgiving,” he wrote.

See screenshot of his post below:

