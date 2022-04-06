Stop the killings by terrorists now – Tinubu tells Buhari

National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the President Muhammadu Buhari government to ensure that the killing of innocent Nigerians by terrorists was stopped immediately.

Tinubu said that attacks such as bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train between Katari and Rigina axis, where the terrorists also opened fire on travelling citizens, was no longer acceptable.

The former Lagos State Governor said this after he visited the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufia on Tuesday, over the recent spate of bandits’ attacks.

Tinubu, who met with El-Rufai, donated N50 million to victims of the train attack and also visited the hospital where the injured victims are being treated.

“The recent attacks and killings by terrorist groups in whatever form is no longer acceptable and must stop,” Tinubu tweeted.

“I urge the Federal and State governments to work even more closely together to wipe out this menace.”

