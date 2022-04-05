Sacked Abuja Imam gets new appointment

Former Chief Imam of the National Assembly Legislative Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid, says the termination of his appointment was a price he paid for Nigerians who have no voice.

Bare days after the Imam was suspended following his sermon that criticized the current government over inability to tackle the security situation, he was finally sacked on Monday.

Reacting to the sack which is currently generating reactions across the country, Imam Khalid said the decision of the mosque’s committee was a necessary price he had to pay for identifying with the suffering masses and speaking truth to power.

Sheikh Khalid who spoke with Vanguard on Monday night, revealed that he has been given a fresh appointment by the Management Committee of a new Jum’mat Mosque behind the Central Bank Nigeria, CBN Quarters, Abuja.

According to him, he is set to lead his new congregation with effect from Friday, April 8.

He said, “My sack is a reflection of how Nigeria is today. Many people are hiding under the cover of religion to perpetrate all manner of unwholesome acts.

“Such people would stop at nothing to take away people like me.

“This is the price we pay for aligning with the people and identifying with their sufferings.

“By the Grace of Almighty Allah, I will be leading my new congregation this Friday, because as clerics we need a platform to operate.

“There’s a Jum’mat mosque we built behind the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Quarters, in Abuja; I will now be leading the congregation there.”

