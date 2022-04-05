Reps torn apart as lawmaker appears naked [Video]

A House of Reps member, Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah (APGA, Anambra), was accused of appearing naked in the chamber on Thursday, March 31, leading to chaos in the chamber.

According to one of his colleagues, Mohammed Monguno, Momah was not properly dressed and as such, does not deserve a hearing.

Moreover, after Momah defended himself by disclosing that he has skin rashes, Deputy Speaker Idris Wase advised him to present a medical report stating his condition.

“The honorable member, Momoh, is not dressed ‘properly’ due to our rules. He is ‘naked’; as far as our rules are concerned. He cannot get heard,” Monguno said.

Reacting to Monguno’s position, the southeast lawmaker pointed out that he has a health issue that causes him skin rashes and near suffocation, both of which will stand as impediments to him in expressing the views of his constituents.

“I have a health condition which causes me to experience extreme rashes and near suffocation. I get suffocated in hot weather if I close my buttons and wear my tie. This development will hinder me from expressing the views of my people.”

Addressing the issue, the deputy speaker of the House, Hon. Idris Wase, said:

“The standing order states that the member has to be properly dressed. I acknowledge that one could become ill in time.

“However, you have to present a medical report that will enable you to come to the chambers without dressing ‘properly’ as codified in our standing order. I will rule you out of order, and I kindly ask you to have your seat.”

