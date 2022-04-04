Oshiomhole declares for Senate

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has declared his intention to represent the Edo North Senatorial district at the Senate.

Oshiomhole made the declaration during his 70th birthday at his country home in Iyamho, Etsako West local government of Edo state.

APC local government and ward chairmen had called on him to represent the district at the Senate

“I said until APC is fixed, you cannot talk of contesting election using the platform. I have been chairman of the party, I know the danger we face if we are not able to fix the party and this was completed and consummated on the 25th of March 2022, with the election of a new National Working Committee and National Executive Council under the able leadership of a former governor, a former minister and a current Senator, Adamu Abdulahi”.

“It is true that for sometime now, many of our people have asked me, why don’t you contest for the Senate seat? I answered that first, APC has crisis, let us fix the crisis and let there be convention.

“You can’t begin to discuss what kind of baby you are going to have when you are not married and we have done what we need to do and I am inspired by the position of the new leadership as it relates to retaining power in 2023.”

Oshiomhole said he was convinced that this is the time to proceed to the next step of the conversation of the person to lead Edo North in the senate by 2023.

“And it is time for me to join the race to represent Edo North in the Senate. I have also been examining myself because I do not want to go to the senate and sit down, listen to motions and collect salary at the end of the month,” he said.

He said he doesn’t believe in going to the senate to take a sabbatical because it is an important institution where men and women are elected by their people to contribute to affairs that affect their them, adding that it has to do with how funds are allocated and ensure that the people of Nigeria get value for their resources and money.

“We lay more emphasis on the rotation of people but I am more concerned about even development. I have made it clear before as president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) that democracy means that the leaders must listen to the people and if he deviates from what the people wants, they have the right to interrogate the leader”

“If I did that as ordinary Nigerian, I believe that as a senator, your interest cannot be ignored in the red chamber in Abuja.

“By my antecedent, I am a believer that this country has come to stay and our business is not to lament the imperfections but dedicate ourselves to the challenge of fixing the nation so that we can create a nation where every citizen will have a basis to be proud that he is a Nigerian. With your mandate, if I get to the senate I will do that.”

Oshiomhole joined the senate race 24 hours after Senator Francis Alimikhena, who currently represents the district, declared his intention to run for a third term.

