‘Messi now grandfather of the forest’ – ex-Polish manager blasts

Former Poland manager, Antoni Piechniczek has hit out at Paris Saint-Germain’s Lionel Messi.

Piechniczek said Messi is now the grandfather of the forest, adding that the role he would play for Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is not clear.

Messi has not really impressed since joining PSG from Barcelona last summer.

The seven-time Ballon d’ Or, who was recently booed by PSG fans, has endured a difficult campaign so far.

And Piechniczek believes Messi, who was on target in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient at the weekend, has passed his prime.

“This duel would have been more interesting if Lionel Messi had been five or six years younger. Let’s be honest. Messi is now the grandfather of the forest. This is no longer the footballer he was just a few years ago. It’s not clear what role he’ll play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Piechniczek told Natemat.

“It’s possible that the coach decides to put him on the bench, given the current level of Messi. A role like Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the Swedish team. Play the last 15-20 minutes of a match. It can happen that Messi plays a sensational tournament, but seeing how he looks in the colors of Paris Saint-Germain, he’s not the same Messi as before.”

