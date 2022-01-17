65-year-old man beheaded in Imo community

A 65-year-old man has been beheaded in Ubudom Atta in the Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

In a grotesque move by the assailants, after beheading the man identified as Nnoruoka Onyeokwu, his head was displayed at the primary school in the community

Reports claim the victim was attacked in his house at the night and the villagers woke up the next day to see his severed head dangling on a tree within the school premises.

The traditional ruler of the community, Edwin Azike, was, on December 8, 2021, abducted and his corpse dumped at the market square the next day.

This was after some gunmen had also attacked and burnt a police division headquarters, Magistrate’s court and a health centre in the community in June.

