‘Igbos can’t rule Nigeria, they were cursed’ – Pastor Bakare

Renowned Nigeria Evangelist Tunde Bakare has dropped a bombshell Revelation, saying the Igbos can never rule Nigeria.

Pastor Bakare told his congregation that he has been receiving lots of questions on why the Igbos are not allowed to rule Nigeria despite being parts of the country, in response he told them that it is because of the atrocities the Igbos committed years back that is hindering them from ruling the country.

According to the controversial cleric, the reason why the Igbo’s hasn’t ruled Nigeria yet is because they were cursed by Tafawa Balewa.

“Why should anyone in this country say the Igbo man cannot be president of Nigeria? Are they not Nigerians? I was at Imo and I told them the reason why the Igbo’s cannot rule Nigeria and I want to remove the curse today. Do you know what happened? The day they killed Tafawa Balewa, they removed his turban, they poured wine on his head, forced him to drink and shot him and why he was being killed. He said, none of your tribe will ever rule Nigeria,” he said.

He said God has instructed him to break the curse of Tafawa Balewa on the Igbo’s. “I want to break the curse today, because this generation of Igbo’s were not part of those people. You cannot over generalized. So, on the authority of God’s word, I reversed the curse of Tafawa Balewa over the Igbo generation. Henceforth, the Igbo’s will have access to the throne like any other Nigerian,” Pastor Bakare said.

He further added that miracles, signs and wonders won’t change Nigeria. “What does God want us to focus on? Miracles, signs and wonders? Without you demonstrating that, you cannot preach the full gospel. You cannot preach the full gospel without those signs following, but when Reinhard Bonke came here with miracles, signs and wonders, has Nigeria changed? There are many tremendous evangelist with power, miracles, signs and wonders in the country, has Nigeria changed? No! You see, if we don’t rise above tribal and religion difference, we can’t fix our nation. We can’t repair the bridge. We can’t restore our past to dwell in,” Pastor Bakare said.

