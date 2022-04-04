2023: I hope to emulate Buhari – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his infrastructure drive and efforts at tackling insecurity.

The Kogi State helmsman says he will build on such a legacy if elected as Nigeria’s president.

During an appearance on ChannelsTV, the governor accused the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of failure to build infrastructure in the country.

“Today, I am running to build on the successes of President Muhammadu Buhari because of his performance,” the governor said during the current affairs show.

“In 2015, I dare not because there was no foundation whatsoever to build upon. But today under APC, President Muhammadu Buhari has been able to lay the foundation that I can build upon,” he said.

Governor Bello officially declared for the post on Saturday, promising to give hope to Nigerians, transform the economy and raise 20 million millionaires in seven years if elected.

He also spoke about the management of resources in the north-central state and dismissed claims that workers are being owed.

According to him, salaries are being paid within the limits of resources available to the government.

