Ex-United manager Van Gaal down with prostate cancer

Netherlands head coach and former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed he’s being treated for prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old made the admission on a television show in the Netherlands called Humberto on Sunday evening while promoting a new documentary about his life.

Van Gaal said of his players: “They don’t know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think, ‘what a healthy (person) that is’. That is of course not the case.”

He added: “I’ve been through a lot with illnesses, including with my own wife. So that’s just part of life.

“(I) as a human being have probably become richer because of all those experiences. I thought that should also be in the film.”

On Friday, Van Gaal’s Netherlands were drawn against hosts Qatar, Africa Cup of Nations champions Senegal and Ecuador in Group A of the tournament, which gets under way in November.

United posted a message of support on their Twitter feed that said: “Everybody at Manchester United is fully behind our former manager, Louis van Gaal, in his battle against cancer. Sending you strength and courage, Louis.”

Van Gaal had previously won league titles with Ajax, who he also guided to Champions League glory in 1995, Barcelona, AZ Alkmaar and Bayern Munich.

