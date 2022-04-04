Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Grammy Awards 2022: Check Out the Full List of Winner

So, the winners of this year’s edition of the Grammy Awards is finally here.

See the list below. You can also check out the complete list of nominees and winners in more than 80 categories here.

Best pop/duo group performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely
BTS – Butter
Coldplay – Higher Power
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – WINNER

Best R&B album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
HER – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties – WINNER
Cardi B – Up
J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ​​My Life
Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER
Saweetie

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise
Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License
HER – Fight for You
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches
Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best country album

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: