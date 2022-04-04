Grammy Awards 2022: Check Out the Full List of Winner

So, the winners of this year’s edition of the Grammy Awards is finally here.

See the list below. You can also check out the complete list of nominees and winners in more than 80 categories here.

Best pop/duo group performance

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – I Get a Kick Out of You

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco – Lonely

BTS – Butter

Coldplay – Higher Power

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More – WINNER

Best pop vocal album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – WINNER

Best R&B album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

HER – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales – WINNER

Best rap performance

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties – WINNER

Cardi B – Up

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – ​​My Life

Megan Thee Stallion – Thot Shit

Best new artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo – WINNER

Saweetie

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile – A Beautiful Noise

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

HER – Fight for You

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open – WINNER

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me by Your Name)

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Cesar and Giveon – Peaches

Brandi Carlile – Right on Time

Best country album