Oil theft: Nigeria sliding into bankruptcy – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has rued oil theft in the country, warning that Nigeria might go bankrupt if the trend is not checked.

‘Daddy Adeboye,’ as he is fondly called, said this in a sermon to his congregation during a thanksgiving service on Sunday.

“Who is stealing the oil? Where is the money going? What do they want to do with the money? Who are the foreign nations buying this stolen oil? How many of these nations of the world are your friends?” he asked.

He also raised concerns over the country’s economic future, warning that Nigeria’s debt to service revenue ratio might pose danger for decades.

According to him, over 90 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue from crude oil sales is used to furnish interest accruing on debt.

“We are borrowing more and according to a friend of mine, we are moving steadily towards a state of bankruptcy, a whole nation…,” the cleric said.

“That is why we are going to pray so that our children and children’s children do not keep paying debt. We are still borrowing. ”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...