Buhari, Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Dangote others hail Otedola’s mom at 90

President Muhammadu Buhari, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, have congratulated Lady Christine Doja Otedola, the mother of billionaire philanthropist, Mr. Femi Otedola, on her 90th birthday.

Also, the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, as well as the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, have all paid glowing tributes to the former First Lady of Lagos.

They all saluted the nonagenarian in different letters written to her on her 90th birthday. Buhari, in a congratulatory letter, which he personally signed, joined all Nigerians and the people of Lagos State in congratulating mama Otedola.

“I note your selfless service and charitable works to the people of Lagos State when you served as First Lady between 1992 and 1993 and years after this period.

“In celebrating this milestone, I also recognise the many contributions that you have made to the people of Epe, most recently the building and dedication of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. I wish you many more years in good health. Happy birthday,” Buhari added.

On his part, Osinbajo wrote, “Dolapo and I are honoured to wish our dear mother a happy 90th birthday.”

Osinbajo wrote further: “Your remarkable life of service to others through philanthropy has most certainly been imbibed by your children and grandchildren whose reputation for promoting charitable causes is also well known.”

The vice president also prayed for strength and wisdom for her.

Similarly, Obasanjo conveyed the heartiest congratulations on behalf of his family. The former president pointed out that the life of the nonagenarian “has been a source of blessing and tremendous inspiration to many generations of Nigerians.”

He added: “You are an exemplary patriot and the record of your steady, constant and beneficial influence as a dependable and worthy role model to the entire womenfolk and younger generations has been astonishingly remarkable.

“We therefore join you in thanking God for such a life spent in touching so many other lives positively.”

Gbajabiamila also wished Mama Otedola happy birthday and continued good health, joy and peace, just as he prayed that God’s grace upon her life would never wane.

To Sanwo-Olu, the attainment of the milestone age by mama was a testament to the great grace of God upon her life, adding that it also provides an opportunity for the state government and good people of Lagos to restate how appreciative they are of her selfless service and contribution to the development of the state.

“The fruits of aging and greying with grace are characteristics of your being and signpost to a fulfilled life. It is therefore a great honour for me to convey this sincere wish for continued good health and prosperity to a great matriarch whose successes as a wife and mother are evidenced in personal achievements of her illustrious children and grandchildren,” Sanwo-Olu added in a letter.

Furthermore, the Lagos State governor noted that the dividends of the humanity of the former Lagos First Lady bore a perfect testimonial in her children’s lives, “more especially Femi Otedola, one of the most successful entrepreneurs of his generation.”

Dangote, in his congratulatory letter, quoted Mark Twain, a renowned American writer and publisher to have stated that, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.”

According to Africa’s richest man, “For those of us who have been privileged to ever have contact with Lady Christine Doja Otedola, these words are in sinking tandem with her uncommon empathy and unique care for others.”

Dangote added: “For Lady Doja who is celebrating the grand landmark age of 90, her remarkable qualities stood her in good stead during her years as First Lady of Lagos State, where she held court with refined assurance and principled dignity in service to the admiration of all.

“As she attains the age of 90, I will like to join other well-wishers to congratulate Lady Doja Otedola and wish her a happy landmark birthday, greater wisdom, immeasurable peace, abundant health and many more years of fulfilment in her dedication to God.”

