Facebook users locked out of accounts

Facebook users around the world have been waking up to find themselves locked out of their accounts for no clear reason.

The message many received reads: “Your Facebook account was disabled because it did not follow our Community Standards. This decision can’t be reversed.”

Parent firm Meta said it was investigating.

In a tweet, Meta’s Andy Stone said: “We’re aware that some users are experiencing issues accessing their Facebook accounts and we are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.”

He did not say how many were affected, or what the issue was.

