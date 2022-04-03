Man, 27, hacks father to death in Ogun

A 27-year-old man, Sikiru Ibrahim, who the police suspect to be a cultist, has hacked his father, Mumuni Ibrahim, to death in Ogun State.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, following a complaint lodged at the Onipanu police divisional headquarters by one Abiodun Sunday, a neighbour to the deceased.

The neighbour had informed the police that the deceased, Mumuni Ibrahim, who was until his death a nightguard, returned home and met his son still sleeping.

As the father questioned why he was still on the bed at that time of the day, “the suspect got annoyed and brought out cutlass with which he macheted the victim in five different places,” the Ogun State police spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to Oyeyemi, the DPO of the Onipanu Division, CSP Bamidele Job, had immediately mobilized his men to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

Oyeyemi said the victim was rushed to a General Hospital for treatment, but he died the following day and was buried according to religious rites, as requested by the family.

“The suspect, who is strongly suspected to be a cultist had no reasonable explanation for his action when interrogated,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, said the suspect should be moved to the homicide section of the state CIID for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

