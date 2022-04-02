Brentford crush Chelsea 4-1

Christian Eriksen scored his first goal for Brentford as they closed in on Premier League safety by hammering Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge Saturday.

The Bees produced a magnificent display as they came from behind to stun Thomas Tuchel’s side with three goals in 10 minutes in the second half before adding a fourth late on to humiliate the Champions League holders.

Thomas Frank’s men enjoyed the better of the first half but were punished for not taking chances when Antonio Rudiger flashed a brilliant 30-yard finish past David Raya three minutes after the restart.

Brentford’s response was instant and spectacular as Vitaly Janelt hammered home the equaliser two minutes later before the golden moment in the 54th minute as Bryan Mbeumo squared a pass for Eriksen to score in front of the joyous visiting support.

And Brentford were not finished there, Janelt breaking clear again on the hour to beat Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy before substitute Yoane Wissa completed their glory day in the closing moments.

Brentford are now on 33 points, 11 clear of Watford, who are third from bottom, with their fans chanting “we are staying up” during the game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...