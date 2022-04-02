Premier League: Liverpool beat Watford to go top

Liverpool beat struggling Watford to complete a remarkable return to the top of the Premier League – for a few hours at least.

A 10th straight league win at a raucous Anfield took them above Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, whom they meet on 10 April.

Diogo Jota’s 20th club goal of the season and his third in as many appearances in a red shirt – 34 seconds after Alisson made a huge save to deny Juraj Kucka – helped seal a tense win.

Portugal forward Jota jumped between two Watford defenders to meet a cross and head past Ben Foster as Joe Gomez marked only his second league start of the season with an assist.

Fabinho’s late penalty – after Kucka’s rugby-style challenge on Jota – secured the points.

