FAAN apologizes after power outage at Lagos Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apologized to passengers and other airport users who witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday.

FAAN in a statement by its Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze (Mrs.) said the outage was a result of Friday’s rain, which came with very fierce winds and storms.

Passengers were on Saturday stranded at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos after a power outage hit a section of the airport.

It was learnt that the departure lounge of the International Airport was the most affected on Saturday.

Reacting, Ivbaze said the natural occurrence affected one of the feeders and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply to the D wing of the airport.

She added that power has since been restored.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria to resolve the problem. Normalcy has since been restored in the affected area.

“FAAN is Committed to our core values of Safety, Security and Comfort.”

