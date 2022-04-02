13 dead, 32 injured in Jigawa road crash

At least 13 people have been confirmed dead in a road accident involving a trailer truck in Jigawa State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Lawan Adam, who disclosed in a statement on Friday said the incident left 32 others injured.

He explained that the truck marked ‘TAR 357 XA; Jigawa State’ was loaded with about 53 passengers, as well as scores of cows and goats.

The vehicle driven by a 28-year-old man identified as Babangida Mohammed was on its way to Lagos from Maigatari Local Government Area (LGA) of Jigawa before the incident occurred.

“The unfortunate incident happened when the said driver lost control on reaching a point called Kwanar Shafar Ringim area and as a result, the vehicle fell and overturned,” said Adam who is an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), as per ChannelsTV.

Those who lost their lives were Sani Ado – 25yrs, Saleh Yusuf – 53yrs, Aminu Mohammed – 35yrs, Haruna Maigari –20yrs, Haruna Ubali – 25yrs, Abdurrazak Lauwali – 30yrs, Abdulmutallib Hamza – 20yrs, Anas Ibrahim – 35yrs, Naziru Khalid – 30yrs, and Nuraddeen Mohammed – 25yrs.

