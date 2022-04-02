PDP writing petitions against me to EFCC – Umahi cries

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently writing petitions against him to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Umahi, who stated that his administration will conclude its tenure on May 29, 2023 despite the fights from the opposition party, said his enemies tried using the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the courts to end his administration abruptly but failed.

The governor stated this on Friday while reacting to the judgment of the Appeal Court in Enugu State which affirmed the judgment of the Ebonyi High court on his defection.

He said, “The enemies have tried using the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts but failed.

“They are presently writing all forms of frivolous petitions to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“We will, however, defeat them anywhere they go and will finish strongly.”

