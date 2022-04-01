BREAKING: 2022 World Cup draws [Complete 8 groups]

The draws for the 2022 World Cup have been conducted on Friday, leaving some exciting matchups in the Mundial.
Hosts Qatar will entertain African champions Senegal in the group stages while five-time champions Brazil will do battle against Cameroon.
They were conducted by Cafu (Brazil), Lothar Matthäus (Germany), Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar), Ali Daei (Iran), Bora Milutinović (Serbia/Mexico), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Rabah Madjer (Algeria) and Tim Cahill (Australia).
The tournament will be played between November 21 and December 18.
See the full groups below.
GROUP A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
GROUP B
England
Iran
USA
Wales vs Scotland/Ukraine
GROUP C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
GROUP D
France
Peru vs Australia/UAE
Denmark
Tunisia
GROUP E
Spain
Costa Rica vs New Zealand
Germany
Japan
GROUP F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
GROUP G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
GROUP H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
Korea