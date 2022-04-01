Verve cardholders get great shopping discount

Verve cardholders have been offered a 3.5 per cent shopping discount when they shop at Ebeano Supermarket and a 10 per cent off their purchase when they spend N5,000 or more with their Verve cards at Addide Supermarket.

This offering is part of the Verve Supersaver Promo of the payment cards and digital tokens brand to reward its customers from March to April 2022.

According to the firm, the initiative was designed to support the lifestyle needs of Verve cardholders as well as reward their loyalty.

The strategic partnerships will avail Verve cardholders to purchase a variety of products on the shelves of the collaborating supermarkets as customers are furnished with a wide range of groceries and other household products.

Verve cardholders are advised to hurry and take advantage of this amazing shopping deal. There is also a chance for new customers to get exclusive access to these discounts before the promo ends by obtaining Verve cards from their respective banks.

Speaking on the promo, the Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, Ms Cherry Eromosele, said that Verve will continue to create several rewarding experiences for its cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs and availing them a seamless and secure payment solution.

She reiterated that, “Verve is committed to providing support to customers’ lifestyle needs, which is why we launched the Verve Supersaver Promo to reward cardholders and give them an opportunity to shop at these supermarkets at discounted rates.”

Ms Eromosele announced this valuable collaboration by stating that, “We are particularly excited about our partnership with Ebeano and Addide Supermarkets because they are known for offering quality products to customers. We, therefore, urge Verve cardholders to take advantage of this promo and enjoy awesome discounts while shopping.”

In the commitments of Verve to continually deliver an array of rewarding offers to our customers, we enjoin New and Existing Verve cardholders to seize this opportunity to shop at Ebeano and Addide supermarkets to enable them to enjoy the mouthwatering discounts and implore prospective customers to take advantage of the offer by asking their respective banks for a Verve card to enable them to enjoy this exciting deal before the promo ends.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...