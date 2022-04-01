Love is not Enough” – Young Jonn Debut New EP

“Love is great, Love is necessary, Love is beautiful; but Love is not enough.”

Just 2 weeks after the successful release of “DADA”, Chocolate City’s newest superstar Young Jonn is back with another roller-coaster & relationship-themed 5-track EP titled “Love Is Not Enough”.

This project takes listeners on a musical journey of love at first sight but eventually concludes that love is not sufficient.

Young Jonn kicks off the project with the track “32” which expresses the undiluted happiness experienced with new puppy love. This is followed by his newest release “Dada”, already a fan favourite with its catchy repetitive hook, Ónly you fit do me dada”.

The narrative of unending love continues in “Next To You” as Young Jonn gets some help from American R&B lover boy, VEDO. They both serenade listeners with their sultry and pleasant vocals, but the tone quickly changes after Young Jonn decides if they remain as friends in “Just Friends”. In “Normally” it seems the friendzone is no longer enough as he laments about his missing love.

Young Jonn is all set to join the class of contemporary Afro-pop musicians/artists in Nigeria who combine songwriting and melodies to deliver a sonic delight.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...