Kaduna attack: Buahri is Nigeria’s problem – Aisha Yesufu

Popular activist and public commentator, Aisha Yesufu, has categorically said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the reason the military have not been able to defeat the terrorists killing Nigerians across the country.

Within the last 72 hours, there have been several attacks, kidnappings and killing of innocent citizens in Kaduna and other states in the Northwest.

Gunmen bombed the Abuja-Kaduna train between Katari and Rigina axis on Monday night leaving scores of passengers dead in the attack.

Hours later, armed men stormed Kofar Gayan low-cost, Zaria, Kaduna, Kidnapped a customs officer, Muawiyya Gambo Turaki and nine others.

Commenting on the state of the nation, Aisha Yesufu believes that the “military can defeat the terrorists terrorising our people,” she tweeted.

“What is missing is political will and leadership. The Commander-in-chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is the problem. Buhari is the problem.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...