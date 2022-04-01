US celebrates groundbreaking of $537m consulate building in Eko Atlantic

The United States on Thursday officially marked the beginning of construction on a new, modern consulate building in Lagos.

When completed it will be the largest US Consulate in the world.

In a statement signed by spokesperson Temitayo Famutimi, the US Consulate said the groundbreaking highlights the enduring bilateral friendship and partnership between the US and Nigeria.

The new consulate is sited on12.2-acre in Eko Atlantic City and is estimated to cost $537 million.

The construction project will take approximately five years, with completion expected in 2027.

“Throughout the project, an estimated $95 million will be invested in the local economy, and the project will employ approximately 2,500 Nigerian citizens, including engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff,” the US Consulate statement said.

“These workers will have the opportunity to learn new technical skills and safety awareness that will help distinguish them in the local market.”

At the groundbreaking on Thursday were Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, U.S. Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard and U.S. Consul General Claire Pierangelo.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard expressed appreciation to Federal Government and the Lagos State Government for their support.

“Our vision for this remarkable Consulate campus is to create a facility that both honors the vibrant relationship between the United States and Nigeria and communicates the spirit of American democracy, transparency and openness,” Ambassador Leonard said.

“Nigeria and the United States have a long-standing history of people-to-people engagement fostering bridges between our two nations. We look forward to the many accomplishments we will continue to achieve together in the future,” Consul General Claire Pierangelo said.

The construction project targets Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification ––a globally recognized designation for achievement in high performance, best-in-class, green buildings –– and incorporates many features designed to make the building more sustainable.

Ennead Architects LLP of New York is the design architect, Pernix Federal, LLC of Lombard, Illinois, is the design/build contractor, and EYP, Inc. of Albany, New York, is the architect of record.

