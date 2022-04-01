Customs officer, five others kidnapped as bandits invade Kaduna estate

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked a low-cost housing estate at Kofar Gayan in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped six people including a Customs officer and his son.

The police authorities are yet to confirm the incident but a resident of the area told Channels Television that the bandits invaded the estate at about 8 pm on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically. They moved straight to the Customs officer’s residence and thereafter took him away along with his son.

According to the source, the bandits trailed him from his family house in Zaria city down to the estate. Four others within the estate were later abducted by the gunmen.

The incident comes two days after bandits attacked an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train, killed eight people, injured 26, and kidnapped an unspecified number of persons.

