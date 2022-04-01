Ndidi out for the season with knee injury

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will not feature again this season due to a knee injury.

Rodgers disclosed this during his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Ndidi came off during Leicester’s second leg clash with Rennes in the UEFA Europa Conference League in mid-March, and has since had surgery.

He missed the Eagles’ 2022 World Cup qualifying playoffs against Ghana.

“Wilfred Ndidi unfortunately will be out for the season, it’s a shame for us but he’ll get ready for next season. It’s unfortunate,” Rodgers said.

“He’s been a brilliant player for me in my time here. He picked up a nasty injury that he’s had to have surgery on and he’ll recover now until June.”

Rodgers added: “On the other side, Papy Mendy has come in and done great, and been very unfortunate. We thought he was leaving in the summer, he wasn’t in the squad, and didn’t hardly play virtually for the first half of the season, apart from international games.

“He’s done great for Senegal, he’s come back, but he’s always been a brilliant professional, so we gain a player in him and he’s done very, very well since he’s come back into the squad.”

