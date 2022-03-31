Just In: DIG Kokumo now in charge, Force CID, Abuja

DIG Babatunde Johnson Kokumo has just been put in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Abuja by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba. The appointment takes immediate effect from today 31st March 2022.

Before now, DIG Johnson Kokumo is the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning. The excellence-driven and effective administrator has proven to be a superb operational officer in the Nigeria Police.

It is expected that the new DIG in charge of Force CID Abuja will infuse fresh vigour to flush criminals and criminality out of the nooks and crannies of the country.

DIG Kokumo is a one-time Commissioner of Police in Edo state where he ensured peace and tranquility especially during the last gubernatorial elections. He was also the immediate past Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG In-Charge of Zone 2, Onikan, Lagos.

