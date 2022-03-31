Boko Haram insurgents slaughter, burn dozens of ISWAP fighters

Boko Haram fighters have ambushed and killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in a renewed “war of supremacy” between the two extremist sects.

In a video obtained by PRNigeria, insurgents of the Boko Haram faction loyal to Buduma paraded and later slaughtered dozens of ISWAP fighters at a makeshift gravesite.

The Boko Haram insurgents later burnt alive some ISWAP terrorists in gun trucks.

This is as troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force on Wednesday announced the elimination of no fewer than 33 ISWAP fighters.

It was also gathered that the MNJTF troops also rescued dozens of women and children during a military operation in Gamborun Ngala Local Government Area of Borno State.

