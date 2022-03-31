‘No electricity, no fuel, no jobs, students not in school…’ – Falz laments state of the nation

Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana better known as Falz, has taken to microblogging platform, Twitter, to decry the current happenings in the country.

In a series of tweets, the “Bop Daddy” singer slammed some politicians for campaigning for office despite the wanton killings around the country.

He referenced the recent train attack along the Abuja-Kaduna route and lambasted the Lagos Concession Company LCC for planning to resume toll collections despite the gruesome killings at the Lekki Toll gate in the October 20, 2020 EndSARS shooting.

Falz highlighted some of the pressing issues in the country and expressed exhaustion at it all.

The 31-year-old songwriter wrote,

“This place is in absolute shambles and it’s rather insane that everyone is constantly adjusting and acting like this is a country.

No electricity, fuel scarce, no jobs, Naira all the way down, students are not in school, no public healthcare to treat ordinary man wey dey sick. You can’t travel by road because you may be killed or kidnapped. And now rail bombings have been added to the mix.

Back to back bombings on the Kaduna-Abuja rail. Numerous Nigerian lives needlessly wasted. ABSOLUTELY NOTHING has been uttered about this. What the actual fxck.

Do you know what these animals are busy doing ? Announcing that they want to be president, Organizing political rallies, announcing that they want to start collecting toll gate money.

Soldiers committed gruesome murders on innocent Nigerians on the night of October 20, 2020 The reports of the Judicial Panel set up by govt indicted the LCC. despite being complicit in these gory crimes, LCC is brave enough to announce toll collection What kind of madness?”

