BREAKING: NFF fires Eguavoen, Eagles technical crew

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has fired the technical crew of the Super Eagles of Nigeria for failing to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles failed to pick the ticket to Qatar 2022 following a 1-1 home draw against the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

A statement from the NFF on Thursday reads:

“Following the failure of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the erstwhile Technical Adviser, Augustine Eguavoen has stepped down from that position with immediate effect.

“The NFF has in the meantime withdrawn the two-and-half years contract offered the coaches and terminated the appointment of the entire technical crew of the team with immediate effect. A new crew will be announced after a proper review to lead the new charge of reinvigorating the Super Eagles to face future challenges appropriately.

“We thank the coaches and team officials for their service to the nation and wish them success in their future endeavours,” said NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi.

