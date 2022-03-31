World Bank sanctions Nigeria’s SoftTech IT Solutions

The World Bank has suspended SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd., a Nigerian information technology solutions company

The Tech company’s Managing Director, Mr Isah Kantigi, was also sanctioned for alleged corrupt practices.

This was made known in a statement on Wednesday titled ‘World Bank Group debars SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd. and its managing director’.

SoftTech IT Solutions, involved in the National Social Safety Nets Project, was sanctioned for 50 months while the managing director was sanctioned for 60 months.

According to the World Bank, SoftTech and Kantigi were sanctioned for improper payments made to certain project officials.

The statement read in part, “The World Bank Group today announced the 50-month debarment of SoftTech IT Solutions and Services Ltd., an information technology solutions company based in Nigeria, and the 60-month debarment of its managing director, in connection with corrupt practices as part of the National Social Safety Nets Project in Nigeria.

“The debarments make SoftTech and Mr Isah Kantigi, a Nigerian national, ineligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...