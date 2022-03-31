Saturday, April 2, 2022
HomePolitics
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Buhari, Niger’s Bazoum meet in Abuja over insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Thursday host his Nigerien counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum for a State Visit.

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu confirmed the meeting in a statement, Wednesday night.

Both leaders are to discuss tackling challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

President Bazoum’s visit is expected to last for a few hours.

“The neighboring leader will be received with full military honors, including a 21-Gun Salute”, Shehu noted.

The aide added that the relations between Nigeria and Niger are considered “a true model of interstate friendship”.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: