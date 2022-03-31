Train Attack: FG recruits locals as repair works commence

Repairs on the damaged portion of the Abuja-Kaduna rail line will commence immediately as the Federal Government is considering recruiting locals for security at blackspot areas.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this in Kaduna on Wednesday during a visit to victims of the attack on a Kaduna-bound train by gunmen.

Amaechi said following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to fix the rail and make it usable, the ministry has set modalities in place to commence work immediately.

The minister also disclosed that the Federal Government is also working out plans to engage locals in the communities where the bandits operate along the rail.

He said the office of the National Security Adviser will be consulted to ensure that those that will be recruited for the service are people of integrity.

The hospitals he visited include the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital, Kaduna where 25 victims were said to have been admitted.

According to the chief medical officer of the hospital, out of the total number admitted, only seven people were remaining at the time of the visit.

