Nigeria v Ghana: ‘Very Disgraceful’ – Akin Alabi slams Sunday Dare, NFF

Nigerian politician, Oloye Akin Alabi, has lashed out at Nigeria’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, following the Super Eagles’ 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff defeat to the Black Stars of Ghana on Tuesday.

Akin Alabi described the country’s sports ministry under the leadership of Dare as ‘disgraceful’ after Ghana beat Nigeria to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

He said the organization prior to Nigeria’s tie with Ghana shocked him.

Ghana had played a 0-0 draw against Nigeria in the first leg in Kumasi last week, before earning a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify for the World cup

However, reacting to the development, Akin Alabi, in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @akinalabi, said: “I’ve seen my team lose many times and I accept it as part of the game. I was at the stadium today and the organization shocked me more than the result.

“The entire sports ministry, starting from Mr Sunday Dare absolutely bottled it. Disgraceful.”

