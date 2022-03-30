Family Affair: Two brothers battle to succeed Umahi

A House of Representatives member, Hon. Chukwuma Nwazunku and his elder brother, Dr Augustine Nwazunku, have picked nomination forms for next year’s governorship election in Ebonyi State, ThePunch reports.

The newspaper claims the duo picked governorship forms under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Augustine Nwazunku was the former Secretary of Ebonyi State Action Committee on Aids, while his younger brother, Chukwuma Nwazunku once served as former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly and is currently the member representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency.

Investigations revealed that others who have also picked nomination forms to contest the number one position in the state included: the Chairman, Senate Committee on Youth and Sports, Sen. Obinna Ogba, who represents Ebonyi Central Zone; and a four-term member, who represents Izzi/Abakaliki Federal Constituency, Chief Sylvester Ogbaga.

Others included the member representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency, Hon. Anayo Edwin Nwonu; a former Minister of State for Health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo; a former Chairman of Ebonyi State Local Government Area, Mrs Adaeze Nwuzor.

The aspirants are all contesting the election on the platform of the PDP.

