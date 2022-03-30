Messi pens $20m deal with Socios.com fan token

Footie superstar Lionel Messi has signed a $20 million deal with Socios to become the fan token site’s global brand ambassador, according to a report from Reuters.

The Paris-Saint Germain forward will promote the exchange for the next three years.

A source close to the situation told Reuters that the transaction will not involve cryptocurrency. When Messi transferred from Barcelona to the Paris-Saint Germain club last August, ESPN says he received a “large number” of fan tokens from Socios as a part of his signing-on fee.

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that most often represent different sports teams, and enable fans to have input on small decisions within their teams’ communities like squad numbers and celebration songs. Socios hosts fan tokens for a number of different teams across football, hockey, basketball, and more.

“Fans deserve to be recognized for their support,” Messi, 34, said in a statement. “I’m proud to join Socios.com’s mission to create a more connected and rewarding future for fans around the world.”

The deal comes amid a growing intersection of sports and crypto, with athletes like LeBron James and Tom Brady signing similar deals.

