Nigeria v Ghana: CAF Doctor dies in Abuja Stadium

A Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) doctor identified as Joseph Kabungo died in the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Reports revealed that Dr. Kabungo – a Zambian medical practitioner – slumped, died after Ghana booked the World Cup ticket following the 1-1 draw against Nigeria as irate fans vandalised stadium properties.

However, Dr. Kabungo’s sudden death has left many shocked and confused as the cause remains hazy due to conflicting reports by witnesses.

While some claim the Zambian died amidst the stampede that occurred before the game started, others claimed that he was beaten to death by pitch invaders after the game.

Confirming Dr. Kabungo’s death, British-Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, tweeted, “I understand that an official for the @NGSuperEagles vs @GhanaBlackstars match (not a referee or assistant referee) died in #Abuja today.

“His name is Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia. He was on duty as a Doping officer. He collapsed suddenly and died. The cause of death is not confirmed yet. His family, the Zambia FA and the government of Zambia have been duly informed.

“If the death of #Zambian doctor Dr Joseph Kabungo at the #Abuja stadium was caused by being attacked by the #Nigerian fans who invaded the pitch after the @NGSuperEagles lost the @FIFAWorldCup ticket to @GhanaBlackstars, @thenff would be in terrible trouble with @FIFAcom.”

However, a Ghanaian sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku, claimed to have seen the mob beat him to death.

Responding to Obayiuwana’s tweet, he said, “They beat him, he fell and they throded on him. He lost consciousness was rushed to an ambulance closer to Ghana’s dressing for CPR. The entire Ghanaian contingent watched on as resuscitation attempts were made with an oxygen mask. He was taken to hospital later and now this. Sad.”

However, as of the time of filing this report, officials of the Nigeria Football Federation and CAF are yet to release a statement on the doctor’s death.

Meanwhile, further reports revealed that Kabungo’s family, the Zambia FA and the Government of Zambia have been informed.

