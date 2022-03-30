Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia book World Cup tickets

Sadio Mane netted the winning penalty as Senegal ended Egypt dream of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Senegal won the second leg of the African play-off 1-0 in Diamniadio thanks to a fourth-minute goal from Boulaye Dia and the teams finished level at 1-1 on aggregate after extra time.

As was the case in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month, Mane was entrusted with taking the crucial fifth Senegal kick and once again he made no mistake to give his side a 3-1 shoot-out victory.

On the other hand, the Black Stars of Ghana are back in the World Cup finals missing out four years ago by edging Nigeria 1-1 on the away goals rule.

In the other fixture, Azzedine Ounahi scored twice as Morocco trounced the Democratic Republic of Congo 4-1 in Casablanca to reach the finals for a sixth time.

Tarik Tissoudali and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi also netted for the Atlas Lions, who qualified 5-2 on aggregate after the first leg finished 1-1 in Kinshasa.

Tunisia secured their place in Qatar despite being held 0-0 at home by Mali in the second leg of a play-off.

Having built a 1-0 lead in Mali through a Moussa Sissako own-goal, Tunisia were unable to build on their aggregate advantage and only scraped through.

