Tony Elumelu honoured with Time Magazine Impact 100 Award

Chairman of Africa’s largest bank, United Bank for Africa and HEIRS Holdings, Tony Elemelu, was one of the recipients of the TIME100 Impact Award, which was held on Monday, March 28, at the Museum of the future in Dubai.

The philanthropist, while receiving his award, spoke with a sense of urgency on how the world is in need of people like him more than ever before.

He said to the crowd, which included celebrities, politicians and prominent business leaders for them to pull resources together and commit now to help in anyway possible in economically empowering others.

Elumelu, who has spent his career advocating for economic empowerment in the less fortunate places in the world paid tribute to the “hardworking young men and women in Africa, who aspire to help their families and their communities.”

He shared his story of rising from a modest beginning to launching the Tony Elumelu Foundation in 2010, which is aimed at creating “significant opportunities and economic hope for others”, while “helping redefine how all of us need to work together to uplift through the message of entrepreneurship.”

The foundation has given $5,000 each to 15,000 young entrepreneurs from 54 African countries as part of his effort to grow the entrepreneurial spirit in Africa and encourage economic development.

Elumelu also stressed that Africa and the world need investment and opportunities more than ever.

“In the 21st century, there’s so much poverty, sickness, and bitterness in the world. Our calling should be one that has to prioritise humanity”, he said.

