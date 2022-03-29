Air Peace suspends flights to Kaduna Airport

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest flight carrier, has suspended operations to Kaduna International Airport.

A source who disclosed this to Daily Trust attributed the development to the gun attack around the airport at the weekend.

Bandits gunned down a local guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) on Saturday and prevented a flight from takeoff.

The military had engaged the bandits in heavy shootout, which led to a delay of a Lagos-bound Azman flight.

On Tuesday, Azman announced an indefinite suspension of its flights to Kaduna over insecurity.

Hours later, Air Peace followed suit and halted operations to Kaduna.

