Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Air Peace suspends flights to Kaduna Airport

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest flight carrier, has suspended operations to Kaduna International Airport.

A source who disclosed this to Daily Trust attributed the development to the gun attack around the airport at the weekend.

Bandits gunned down a local guard attached to the Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) on Saturday and prevented a flight from takeoff.

The military had engaged the bandits in heavy shootout, which led to a delay of a Lagos-bound Azman flight.

On Tuesday, Azman announced an indefinite suspension of its flights to Kaduna over insecurity.

Hours later, Air Peace followed suit and halted operations to Kaduna.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: