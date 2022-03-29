Blaqbonez Mourns Doctor Chinelo and the Victims of the Kadun Train Attack: “Nobody’s Safe”

Nigerians are in mourning.

Last night, news surfaced that gunmen attacked the much-plied train in Kaduna, killing many people and injuring many.

One of the victims, Doctor Chinelo, tweeted that she had been shot. “I’m in the train. I have been shot please pray for me,” she said.

While many people wished her well, some trolls and political jobbers mocked her, asked if she was dead yet. Hours later, families and friends confirmed that Chinelo died from the wounds, and the trolls began to delete their tweets. You can read all about that here.

Now, rapper Blaqbones has joined Nigerians who are mourning all those who lost their lives in the attack.

“My country keeps showing us new levels of how much it has failed us, “you think we failed you enough yesterday? we’d fail you a lot more today”. Nobody’s safe except the govt people in their bulletproof trucks bought with money they stole from us. Whew RIP Chinelo,” the rapper wrote.

See his post:

RIP Chinelo 🕊 — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) March 29, 2022

