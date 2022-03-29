Outrage As Nigerian Fish Out Trolls Who Mocked Victim of Kaduna Train Attack at the Time of Her Death

Nigerians are currently calling out trolls who mocked Doctor Chinelo, one of the victims of the Kaduna train attack.

In case you missed it: Chinelo tweeted that she had been shot and asked people to pray for her. While many people wished her well, some trolls and political jobbers mocked her, asked if she was dead yet. Hours later, families and friends confirmed that Chinelo died from the wounds, and the trolls began to delete their tweets.

But Nigerians already screenshotted the posts and are now calling out the trolls and political jobber.

See Chinelo’s post:

I'm in the train . I have been shot please pray for me. — Chinelo (@nelo_x) March 28, 2022

See the reactions:

It's the same people who defend this administration that came out to mock a fellow Nigerian who was shot on the train People who have no conscience, no empathy Dr Chinelo is dead now, are you happy?

Are your paymasters pleased with you? Vile, depraved beings! Scum of the earth pic.twitter.com/kBtD6yo0O8 — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) March 29, 2022

Dr Chinelo was making an honest living, she was working at St Gerald's hospital in Kaduna, she wanted more for herself and processed her papers to leave this hell-hole. She resigned last month to leave the country this Friday then this happened. Nigeria why???💔💔💔 — Lady S (@Stephadamu) March 29, 2022

Gbenga Gold, Iyabo Awokoya (AKA Mama Poverty), Woye & Ishaka are some Buhari supporters & SW APC who mocked Dr. Chinelo for alerting us of the imminent treat to her life. They equally led the #EndSARS Lekki Tollgate Killings denials. Remember their names, don’t ever forget them!! — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) March 29, 2022

By the time Osimhen scores a goal tonight, all the tears and anguish on the TL will disappear. If Nigeria wins, Chinelo will be forgotten 30 minutes after the final whistle. That's not your government’s fault. That's your fault. Yes you, the one reading this tweet. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) March 29, 2022

All Dr Chinelo asked for was a prayer in her final moments. She didn’t ask for money to be treated, she didn’t ask to be rescued, she didn’t criticise the government in their failing moment to protect her citizens, all she wanted was a miracle to live and Nigeria(ns) failed her. — Samuel Otigba (@SamuelOtigba) March 29, 2022

All Chinelo said was "Pray for me." That is all she said. She was then targeted and subjected to abuse by a group of vile and evil creatures. Cos she was shot and asked for prayers so she could survive. This thing hurt me to my marrows!!! — 20.10.2020 (@I_Am_Ilemona) March 29, 2022

