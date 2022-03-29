Tuesday, March 29, 2022
ADANNE

Outrage As Nigerian Fish Out Trolls Who Mocked Victim of Kaduna Train Attack at the Time of Her Death

Nigerians are currently calling out trolls who mocked Doctor Chinelo, one of the victims of the Kaduna train attack.

In case you missed it: Chinelo tweeted that she had been shot and asked people to pray for her. While many people wished her well, some trolls and political jobbers mocked her, asked if she was dead yet. Hours later, families and friends confirmed that Chinelo died from the wounds, and the trolls began to delete their tweets.

But Nigerians already screenshotted the posts and are now calling out the trolls and political jobber.

See Chinelo’s post:

See the reactions:

