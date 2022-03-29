What I’ll do if elected president – Saraki

Former Senate President Dr. Abubakar Saraki, has stated that he will work to ensure more accountability in the nation’s security agencies when he is elected President.

Speaking with Mannir Dan-Ali of Trust TV, Saraki, a former Governor of Kwara State, stated that he will also work to improve the morale of the nation’s servicemen and women.

“I’ll ensure accountability. There is no doubt that there is no accountability and that says a lot. Two, people must be held responsible. Then we must improve the morale of men in uniform to ensure what needs to be done.

“We must bring in technology. It is embarrassing in today’s world in a country like Nigeria; we’re still battling things like kidnapping. There’s something wrong somewhere and that is why,” Saraki said.

Speaking on why he is running for President, Saraki highlighted that Nigeria requires fresh leadership, and he was in the best position to provide real solutions to address many of the nation’s pressing problems.

“I believe that Nigeria can be much better than where it is today. And I should be much better and I strongly believe in that dream of a better Nigeria.

“I strongly believe that I have something to offer to provide that better to Nigeria. When you look at where we are as a country, we are not going in the right direction. It requires fresh leadership. I will provide leadership that can offer solutions and can address the numerous challenges that Nigerians are having today,” he said.

Speaking on the ongoing fuel scarcity crisis that has led to long fuel queues across the nation, the former Senator representing Kwara Central in the 7th and 8th Senate emphasized that when he becomes President, such issues would not occur.

“Let’s take the first issue of fuel. There is no way under my watch that the country will continue to import 70 million litres a day. Because I know that it is not true,” he said.

