Nine years after he superimposed his image with her portrait, Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, was finally privileged to take a picture in front of the famous Mona Lisa painting in Paris’ Louvre Museum.

Sharing beautiful moments of his visit to the Louvre, the singer stood in front of the iconic painting and took a selfie.

The ‘Mercy’ singer captioned the photos; “Last 2 slides is where your inspiration for today is. IYKYK”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...