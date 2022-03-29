Tuesday, March 29, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

BREAKING: NRC suspends train services along Abuja-Kaduna route

The Nigeria Railway Corporation, NRC, has suspended its services due to unforeseen circumstances.

NRC made the announcement in a terse statement on its Twitter page.

The development comes hours after bandits blew up train rails and attacked the 6pm train heading to Kaduna from Abuja.

Many are feared kidnapped, while others sustained injury during the attack.

The NRC wrote on Tuesday, “Dear passengers, due to unforeseen circumstances, train operations along the Abuja-Kaduna route has been temporarily suspended.

“Further communication would be given in due course.”

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: